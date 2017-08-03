State Police investigate fatal crash in Cuba

CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cuba on US 550 and Reed Road.

State Police say the police pursuit resulted in the suspect crashing into an abandoned church where he later died.

The initial pursuit was sparked because the suspect was traveling at 130 mph on US 550.

The officer canceled the pursuit then awhile later found the driver crashed into the church.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

Information is limited at this time.

