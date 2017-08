SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say they are investigating the stabbing of two correctional officers at the State Pen.

According to NMSP, the two officers were stabbed by inmates Thursday.

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 is working to provide more details.

#NMSP State police are investigating a stabbing of two correctional officers at the State Penitentiary by inmates — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 4, 2017