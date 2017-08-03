Prisoner who fought to breastfeed baby could have right revoked

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate who fought for the right to breastfeed her baby in prison could have the privilege revoked if she messes up again.

It was late June when a judge ruled prisoner Monique Hidalgo was allowed to breastfeed when her infant daughter comes to visit her, and to pump while behind bars.

However, that right may be revoked after suboxone turned up in a recent drug test. They also found she had a new prison tattoo, which raises concerns about Hepatitis-C and spreading it to her baby through her milk.

A judge ruled she can continue with the program, but if she gets another violation it ends immediately.

