Police arrest man accused of robbing Saggio’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in a robbery at the popular Albuquerque eatery Saggio’s has been arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, 33-year-old Jonas Sanchez and another man walked into the restaurant near the University of New Mexico on Tuesday armed with guns.

Police say one of the men went to the back office, pointed a gun at the owner’s head and said, “Give me your money or I’ll blow your brains out.”

Police say Sanchez and the other suspect took about $1,300 from the registers, then fled.

After reviewing surveillance video, police were able to track down Sanchez. They say he was wearing the same shoes as during the robbery.

