ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A power outage in Albuquerque is affecting about 1,004 customers, according to PNM.

PNM says the outage spans north to south from Tyler Road NE to Carmony Lane NE and east to west from Alexander Boulevard NE to Second Street NW.

The exact cause of the outage is not known at this time.

PNM says crews should have power restored by 6:32 p.m.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates.