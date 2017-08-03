On The Stage: The Savannah Sipping Society

Actors, Lorri Oliver and Gail Spidle, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to The Adobe Theater’s production of The Savannah Sipping Society.

This delightful comedy focuses on four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines and decide to reclaim the enthusiasm for the life they’ve lost. The show runs August 11 through September 3, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living