Officials ID man accused of setting fire to Rio Rancho church

By Published:
Gordon Schuler
Gordon Schuler

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A 23-year-old Rio Rancho man has been charged with setting a church on fire. 

The fire was spotted earlier this week at Peace Lutheran Church on Cabezon Boulevard. It caused extensive damage to the church’s sanctuary and the rest of the church was damaged by smoke.

A business by the church has surveillance cameras and authorities were able to identify the suspect, Gordon Schuler, carrying a backpack and a hammer.

Schuler was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another state. He’s facing federal arson charges.

