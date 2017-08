LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University will be taking part in a nation-wide project to track the solar eclipse later this month.

A team of students will launch a high altitude balloon carrying a video camera. It will rise to 100,000 feet where it will begin to capture.

It will be one of 55 cameras launched across the nation and broadcast live on NASA’s website.

The New Mexico camera will be live at 11 a.m. on August 21.

The full eclipse will only last two minutes.