ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The state is working to improve a highway that is notorious for dangerous crashes.

The New Mexico DOT says the next phase of work on New Mexico Highway 41 will begin on September 25.

Crews will be working to add shoulders and smoothing some dips along the nine-mile stretch from the south end of Galisteo to an area known as Clark Hill.

Construction is expected to be complete sometime next year.

Officials also say it will cost nearly $22-million.