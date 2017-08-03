New Mexico State Police arrest teen who escaped from treatment center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The search for a teen described as armed and dangerous has ended.

State Police and the Special Investigation Gang Unit were able to track down and arrest 15-year-old Malachi Sanchez at a home on Sandia View NW on Wednesday.

Sanchez had been on the run since Saturday when police say he left the Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque and did not return.

State Police couldn’t say why he was at the treatment center but said he has a violent criminal history.

During this time, police described him as armed and dangerous and asked for the public’s help finding him to get him off the streets.

State Police say they’ll be releasing more information on his arrest Thursday.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

 

