Mural dedicated to Ashlynne Mike vandalized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mural dedicated to 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike, the girl kidnapped and murdered on the Navajo Nation last year was vandalized.

The mural covered the walls of the Navajo Route 562 tunnel.

The mural was found over the weekend covered in graffiti.

On Monday, the upper Fruitland Chapter decided to paint over it.

Now, all that’s left are the words, “one love.”

The decision to paint over it came a day before the man who killed her, Tom Begaye Jr., pleaded guilty in federal court.

Begaye pled guilty to six charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse.

