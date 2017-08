ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico chile license plate is quickly becoming a hot seller.

More than 17,000 of the brand new plates were issued in the first three weeks they were available.

The plates declares New Mexico as the “Chile Capital of the World.”

They’ve been so popular, MVD will open its mobile unit for three days next week to process chile plate transactions only.

That will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Melloy Dodge on Coors.