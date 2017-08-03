Moisture will continue to filter in across the state from east to west on Friday. The result will be widespread showers and storms on Friday afternoon. With no new source of moisture showers will be harder to come by on Saturday. Yet another cold front comes in for Sunday and Monday adding to the shower crop.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
