Los Lunas police search for suspects linked to Days Inn robbery

Los Lunas Police

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New video released by Los Lunas police shows the moments a Days Inn was robbed at gunpoint.

Now they are asking for your help identifying the suspects.

It happened at the Days Inn on Main Street on July 29.

In the surveillance video, you can see two men asking the clerk about renting a room.

Seconds later he pulls out a gun from his waistband.

The suspect, kept the gun concealed at first then points it at the clerk, demanding she give him all of the money.

The clerk tells police the second man tells her to hurry and to not call the cops.

If you have any information on the identities of the suspects, you’re asked to call the police.

