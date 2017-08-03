Local play offers an antidote for the doldrums

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. – A new theatrical production, The Savannah Sipping Society, promises laughs for Albuquerque audiences of all ages.

In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.

The Savannah Sipping Society will run from Friday, August 11 through Sunday, Sept 3, 2017, with performances on Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 general admission; $14 for seniors, students, military, and first responders.

For more information, visit the Adobe Theater website.