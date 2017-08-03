Local museum helps prepare people for solar eclipse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is helping people prepare for a total solar eclipse.

The solar eclipse can’t be viewed with naked eye due to safety reasons.

Now the museum is teaching people how to watch it safely.

On Friday at the museum from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the museum will teach people how to build solar viewers at home.

They will also show you what eye protection is needed to watch it.

The solar eclipse will happen on the August 21.

Peak times to see it are between 10:21 a.m. and 1:13 p.m.