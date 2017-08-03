Las Cruces man gets 15-year prison term for fatal stabbing

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted in a fatal stabbing case.

Prosecutors say a Las Cruces jury found 45-year-old Francisco Campos guilty of second-degree murder in the May 2016 stabbing of Ruben Moreno.

According to witnesses, Campos stabbed Moreno with a 13-inch kitchen knife during an altercation at a motel.

Moreno was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, Texas and authorities say he died the following day from his injuries.

A jury deliberated for 90 minutes before reaching a verdict and a judge gave Campos the maximum sentence.