Lapel video: Duo suspected of beating woman run from officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The duo police said caused a scene inside an archery shop, then beat a woman with a screwdriver in the parking lot while trying to break into her car, told officers they were the victims.

Jared, 26, and Jeyden Barnhill, 22, were quick to play the victims Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, employees at the Archery Shoppe off Carlisle and Candelaria said they asked the duo to leave because they were acting suspicious.

Jared told police, “He uh, he got belligerent dude and he literally shoved me through the front door told me to leave for no reason at all.”

But employees at the shop told KRQE News 13 there was a reason. When they asked the couple to leave, they said Jared threatened employees with a knife. It was all caught on store surveillance video from inside.

According to a criminal complaint, Jared told one employee he was going to “kill him and his family.”

That’s when police said Jeyden walked around the building and tried to break into a woman’s car. According to the complaint, the woman caught Jeyden in her car and confronted her. Albuquerque Police officers said the duo beat her with a screwdriver “causing lacerations to her forehead and body.”

APD caught up with couple later that evening in a neighborhood nearby.

Jeyden pleaded to officers, “I didn’t do anything. I didn’t do anything to her. I got attacked.” Meanwhile, Jared told officers he was just trying to help Jeyden out during the fight.

Jared and Jeyden are both behind bars. They are being held on a no bond hold.

Both have long criminal histories that include battery, shoplifting and drug charges.