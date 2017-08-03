Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A quiet and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s under a clear sky. All eyes will be on a cold front moving in over the Northeast Plains which will replenish the moisture needed for storm development. Expect scattered to widespread storms and showers to favor the Northern Mountains, northeast and east-central NM this afternoon and evening with potential for isolated severe storms in the mix. Top threats: strong winds, heavy rain and hail. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s in most locales. Also note that the mentioned cold front will likely create strong east canyon winds over the Albuquerque-metro tonight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: As the cold front continues to sink farther south and west, rain chances will fill in behind the boundary allowing for more widespread storms across central and eastern NM. Afternoon highs will cool a few degrees with more 70s and 80s on the map.