In The Kitchen: The Corn Maiden in the Hyatt Regency Tamaya

Chef Ernesto Duran from the Corn Maiden in the Hyatt Regency Tamaya, joined New Mexico Living to make a buffalo tenderloin with a 3 Sisters Tamaya red corn herbed polenta.

This dish is off their current menu and uses local ingredients, including the Buffalo, which is raised in New Mexico.

Plancha seared buffalo tenderloin

3 Sisters Tamaya red corn herbed polenta, roasted baby corn, Zuni gold beans, green/yellow squash.

Cholla bud charred tomato pico de gallo

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living