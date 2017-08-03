In The Kitchen: The Corn Maiden in the Hyatt Regency Tamaya

Chef Ernesto Duran from the Corn Maiden in the Hyatt Regency Tamaya, joined New Mexico Living to make a buffalo tenderloin with a 3 Sisters Tamaya red corn herbed polenta.
This dish is off their current menu and uses local ingredients, including the Buffalo, which is raised in New Mexico.
Plancha seared buffalo tenderloin
3 Sisters Tamaya red corn herbed polenta, roasted baby corn, Zuni gold beans, green/yellow squash.
Cholla bud charred tomato pico de gallo
For more information, visit their website.
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living