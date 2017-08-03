Glitch causes Albuquerque restaurant to charge customers months late

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque restaurant is unexpectedly having to charge its customers months late.

Amadeo’s Pizza near 98th Street and Sage Avenue says 35 days of transactions scattered over the last six months didn’t go through, leaving the restaurant out about $30,000.

They didn’t realize the problem until a loyal customer brought it to their attention.

Over the last few weeks, the restaurant has been posting flyers and notes to customers letting them know they would finally be charged.

They  understand it’s an unexpected expense and burden for their customers.

“I mean we will definitely work with you. We don’t want to cause anybody an undo stress, so you know, if you need help give us a call,” said Cathi Vall with Amadeo’s Pizza.

Amadeo’s says the glitch was in a new credit card system that was installed after a flood in the building. They say they are sorry it happened and are doing their best to remedy it.

