Daycare workers’ in court after being accused of leaving toddlers in hot car

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) –Two New Mexico daycare workers accused of leaving two toddlers in a hot car, killing one of them are in court Thursday as a judge determines if they will remain locked up pending a trial.

It happened at the home daycare called “Taylors Tots” last week.

One-year-old Maliyah Jones died, while two-year-old Aubrianna Loya remains in critical condition.

Mother and daughter, Sandi and Mary Taylor were in charge of their care. They told police Sandi took 12 children to the park for lunch then returned.

Nearly two hours later, she went back to her car and found the toddlers inside.

The Taylor family packed half the court room, as a show of support.

The family of Maliyah packed the other half, wearing purple shirts in her honor.

So far, the court has heard testimonies from both victim’s families asking the court to keep them in jail.

During the testimony we also learned, Aubrianna has suffered brain damage.

The Taylor’s are charged with child abuse resulting in death.

KRQE News 13 does have a crew in the court room and will let you know what the judge decides.