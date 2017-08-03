Cultural Atlas: The Great American Solar Eclipse

A grand solar event is on its way to North American, and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is getting you ready!

It’s the Great American Solar Eclipse, happening August 21. While you can’t look directly at the event, the Natural History Museum’s Jim Greenhouse stops by the Living studios to show us a handful of ways to observe it.

You can get hands-on in these crafts Friday, August 4 at the museum. Greenhouse and other volunteers will be teaching ways to create DIY solutions that you can do with objects from home, as well as higher-quality viewfinders -which can be purchased in the museum’s gift shop.

For more information, head over to NMNaturalHistory.org