Construction to create more parking at Balloon Fiesta Park underway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction to create more parking is progressing at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Over the last year, Balloon Fiesta Park has lost close to 2,000 parking spaces as a result of new construction.

They hope to fix it with a new lot north of the park.

The lot will be covered with asphalt and officials say should hold about 1,000 cars and 25 to 50 RV’s.

Now those spaces are for volunteers only.

They say it will open up other spaces around the park for visitors.

To access the lot they’re building a bridge it’s expected to be complete in September.