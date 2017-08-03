Community honors World War II journalist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The community is remembering a Pulitzer Award winning journalist. It’s first ever Ernie Pyle Day.

Pyle was a news columnist and correspondent during World War II.

He lived in Albuquerque when he wasn’t in the field reporting.

During the war, Pyle was gunned down by a Japanese machine gunner.

Thursday community members honored the work he did.

The ceremony included a proclamation from the governor’s office that also honored all World War II veterans.

Since his death, his home on Girard has become a public library, and there is an Ernie Pyle Middle school named after him.