Cleveland Storm has Angelo Trujillo under center for the 2017 season

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Cleveland Storm are just 2 years removed from a state title, and this team has seemed to reload for the 2017 season. The Storm will bring back 11 starters from last season and one very important one, Angelo Trujillo.

Trujillo, now a senior, was sidelined last season in October after tearing his ACL. Angelo underwent surgery in November and has since been hard at work rehabbing and getting ready for his senior season. He wears a brace now on that right knee, but Angelo is not letting this injury hold him back this season.

“Part of it is mental but I have been working hard just to try and push that out and to just have faith in it. Our trainer Jeff Archuleta has been working with me a lot and he is amazing when he does what he does and so everything is feeling really good right now”, said Angelo Trujillo.

Head Coach Heath Ridenour says that Angelo has put in a lot of work over this summer and he has made a very strong recovery. Ridenour has to be happy, because he gains a senior leader, a QB that knows his offense, and really just knows the game.

“He has a very high football IQ, you know he just gets it and those are the kind of guys that have the it factor, he has the it factor. I think our offense is going to go, just because of who we have got under center”, said Coach Ridenour.

The Storm will open up at home against Onate on the 25th.