City works to add more parking in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For people that work at businesses in Nob Hill, finding parking is a daily struggle.

“If you can’t park here, people will just go somewhere else,” said Alfredo Rivera.

He said adequate parking helps businesses succeed. When Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction began, many of those cherished parking spots were lost to the project.

“Business owners were saying we still need parking spaces for us and for our customers that don’t ride the bus,” said City Councilor Pat Davis.

Employees in Nob Hill said most businesses don’t have their own parking.

“We, as employees, we don’t have parking for ourselves,” said Rivera.

So, Pat Davis got to work, creating more parking along Monte Vista for businesses and customers. Just one street over from Central.

“Monte Vista is as wide as some interstates, but it’s two lanes of traffic and a lot of unused parking and pavement,” said Davis.

The new parking will be angled, creating close to 30 more spots along Monte Vista. In total there would be 80 spots.

“It could open up a lot more customers and bring a lot more money and a lot more activity to Nob Hill,” said Davis.

People that live and work in the area are all for it.

“The more the better,” said Kenneth Ansloan.

“I think that’s good, I think they listened to the people,” said Rivera.

The angled parking is a concept the city has tried before. The spots were put along Silver last fall and people that spoke to KRQE News 13 said they really like the spots.

“The parallel ones are very difficult to get into because sometimes people are too close, but the angled ones would be way easier to get into,” said Rivera.

Pat Davis said the designers on the project are still finishing the plans, as well as cost for the project, but he said they mainly just have to re-stripe the street to add the parking spots. He said the new spots could be ready later this year by the time ART construction is complete.