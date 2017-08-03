Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Storms will increase across northeastern New Mexico this afternoon. There’s a chance some of the storms could become strong to severe in places like Raton, Springer, Wagon Mound and Las Vegas. Albuquerque will see the canyon winds pick up later tonight as the cold front responsible for the storms in the northeast continues to move farther south and west.

Scattered storms will re-develop across most of western and central New Mexico on Friday. Storms become spottier for Saturday with another front working into the state by Sunday. This second from will bring an up-tick in shower and thunderstorm coverage to New Mexico to close out the weekend. The best shot for widespread rain will be across the northeast once again.