Charitable group connects the community with the causes they care about

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. — Albuquerque Involved serves those who want to connect with their community but who struggle to find the time or place to start.

Albuquerque Involved is an organization which makes it easy for busy individuals and families to get involved in giving and service to nonprofits in our greater Albuquerque community. The goal is for members to find agencies that ignite their passion and inspire them to get Involved in those non-profits directly. In less than five years, they have granted $85,756 to local non-profits.

