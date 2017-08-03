Bosque Farms Police training officers at Sandia Speedway Race Track

Bosque Farms Police
Bosque Farms Police

BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico police department is taking a unique approach to training its officers.

The Bosque Farms Police Department and Sandia Speedway Race Track teamed up to get officers on the track to learn how to better handle their vehicles at high rates of speed.

“Traffic crashes are the number one cause of law enforcement deaths across the nation — 40 percent of those are single vehicle accidents. So we want to make sure that since we drive every single day that we’re getting as much training as possible,” said Bosque Farms Police Captain Angela Byrd.

Officials say they’re hoping the pilot program will expand to law enforcement agencies across the state.

