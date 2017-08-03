August 3rd Morning Rush: State Police arrest teen who escaped from treatment center

1. State Police have arrested 15-year old Malachi Sanchez. He is the teen police say walked away from a treatment center and at one point was considered “armed and dangerous.” State Police tweeted late Wednesday night that Sanchez was found at a home near Osuna between 4th and 2nd. Information is very limited right now, but more information is expected to be released Thursday.

Full Story: New Mexico State Police arrest teen who escaped from treatment center

2.Investigators are looking for Sonia Myrtle, a woman deputies say was with 37-year old Raymond Cruz before a deadly deputy involved shooting. Last Friday BCSO says Cruz tried stealing golf carts at the Isleta golf course. They say Cruz then broke- into a home nearby, took two people hostage and then took off in a stolen car. When deputies tried to stop Cruz they say he pinned Deputy Pete Martinez between a car and light pole. Deputy Martinez shot Cruz, killing him.

Full Story: BCSO identifies suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

3. A quiet and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s under a clear sky.

Full Story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. The largest food pantry in Sandoval County is just days away from running out of canned food. St. Felix Food Pantry in Rio Rancho feeds more than 1,200 families a week but an increase in demand is not being matched by an increase in donations. They are now asking for canned food and other nonperishable items.

Full Story: Sandoval County’s largest food pantry dangerously short on food

5. Social media is giving an APD officer some attention for his dance moves. Officer Tamas Nadas was at Tuesday’s National Night Out event near Coors and Los Volcanes when a group of children challenged him to a dance off. Thursday morning, the video has gained nearly 7,000 views.

Full Story: APD officer battles kids in dance-off during ‘National Night Out’

Morning’s Top Stories