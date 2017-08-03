APS meal programs cast wider net to help pay for lunches

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. — Along with offering better options to help families pay for school lunches, there is now an app to track what’s being offered on the menu.



About 73 percent of all Albuquerque Public School students now qualify for Free and/or Reduced-Price Meals. For too many students, school is the only place where a meal is guaranteed in the day. There are much more students who qualify for meal programs, but for various reasons haven’t signed up for services. APS will make new efforts again this year to ensure everyone entitled to services receives them. APS is also excited to roll out a new lunch app this year – YumYummi. It’s free and provides answers to the daily “what’s for lunch” question.

For more information, visit the APS meal programs website.