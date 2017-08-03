APD officer battles kids in dance-off during ‘National Night Out’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Thursday morning, social media is giving an Albuquerque Police officer some attention for his sweet dance moves.

Officer Tamas Nadas was at Tuesday’s National Night Out event near Coors and Los Volcanes when a group of children challenged him to a dance off.

Well, you can be the judge whether or not he won. From the looks of the video, it seems like the kids loved it.

This year marked the 34th annual National Night Out where police officers met up with community members to hear their needs and concerns.