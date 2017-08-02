Women and Children Crisis Center celebrates one-year anniversary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Women and Children Crisis Center held an open house Wednesday to mark its one-year anniversary and to give the community an up close look at what they do.

The resource center works to equip women who have been victims of abuse and help them transition back into society. They have big plans for the future after quite a successful first year.

“We have a success rate of women that have come in seeking resources, they now have housing and are no longer homeless. We have women that have come in that are now sober living. We have women in behavioral health facilities,” WICC director Yazzmine Bouldin said.

Officials say the center sees about 300 women each month.