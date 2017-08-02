Veteran’s event honors graduates and their service companion pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Paws and Stripes is celebrating veterans as they graduate from a 12-month program which gives them, among other things, access to service companion animals.

Paws and Stripes’ fifth annual Celebration of Heroes Graduation Ceremony is just around the corner. The event recognizes the graduates who are completing the 12-month program which includes counseling, medication, and partnering with a shelter dog who has been trained as a service animal companion. Paws and Stripes provides a caring community to support veterans, their families, and shelter dogs in need of a “forever” home.

The graduation ceremony and celebration is on Saturday, August 26 at 6 p.m. at the Hotel Albuquerque.

All are invited to attend and celebrate alongside our nation’s heroes and their service dogs. Tickets and sponsorship levels are available. Click here to see the attached Sponsorship Level options for 2017. Tickets may be purchased online or by contacting: 505-999-1201 Ext 301.

For more information on the event or the organization, visit the Paws and Stripes website.