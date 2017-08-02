UNM’s offensive line has high standards for next season

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football ranked top in the nation for rushing yards in 2016, and you can only rush the ball so far without your offensive line.

“We feel like we are still going to be the number one team in rushing yards this year. It’s always just a grind for us, like we already know we are going to change some things up, but at the end of the day we are still going to be the number one team in rushing yards,” said Junior OL Avery Jordan.

Saga Tuitele is entering his second season as O-Line Coach, and he says that this year has posed different challenges.

“They were so experienced up front (last season) that we just had to fine tune it. You know, I just made sure I didn’t come in and screw it up. So, this year they are a little less experienced, so the motto is finish A to B and be the most physical line out there,” said Saga Tuitele.

Like the Lobos defense, this offensive line lost some key guys from last year. Coach Davie does see a lot of promise in this group coming up, saying that Mountain West Pre-Season All American Aaron Jenkins is solid, and the fans also will get their first look at 6-foot-7, 342 pound Nick Iacovangel.

Nicknamed “Big Nick,” Iacovangelo had to redshirt last season after tearing his labrum.

There are guys that have game experience like Blaise Fountain and Avery Jordan.

Coach Tuitele said on Tuesday that he liked what he saw out of his line and that they are raising the bar at practice.