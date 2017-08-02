UNM Hospital introduces alternative to traditional C-section

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Hospital is offering an alternative to the traditional C-section. They’re called “gentle C-sections.”

While the surgery may be the same, the difference is in the approach. A gentle C-section includes immediately giving the mother and newborn the opportunity to bond, instead of the baby being examined and taken out of the room.

Gentle C-sections also give families the option of calming music and allowing more people in the room for support during the birth.

A mother could also opt for a clear drape so that she can watch the procedure if she chooses. They say high-risk pregnancies and deliveries and premature deliveries will not qualify.

