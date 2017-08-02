Trial continues for wife accused in husband’s murder

Judge allowing woman's statement as evidence in trial for husband's death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s day two in the trial of Amy Herrera who is charged in the death of her husband, a Major at Kirtland Air Force Base.

Wednesday, prosecutors presented the jury with testimony from Herrera’s friend who claims Amy confessed to shooting her husband Marc.

Herrera allegedly shot her husband during a party at their Albuquerque home in 2012. She initially told police Marc pulled the trigger while her fingers were on it, forcing her to shoot him.

It’s unclear if Herrera will take the stand in her own defense.

