Teens film themselves on Rail Yards roof with faux Glock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Rail Yards is a popular place for filming — but what about a couple of teens shooting their own video showing them trespassing and flashing what looks like a 9mm handgun?

Posted just days ago to YouTube by what appears to be an Albuquerque teen, is a video that shows a handful of kids wandering around the Rail Yards as the sun sets, climbing onto the roof of one of the buildings and just generally horsing around.

One of the teens dangerously stands at the edge of the roof, showing the Rail Runner in the distance.

Then, things take a strange turn when one of the teens takes out what looks like a handgun and pulls the trigger repeatedly. It’s not loaded and clicks. He pretends to dramatically shoot and kill one of the other teens.

The video contains a lot of giggling, random banter and cursing. There’s also the sound of glass breaking, as well as someone screaming, “(He) fell through the hole!”

KRQE News 13 does not show the teens’ faces or tell you their names in the attached video, since they appear to be minors. We did, however, take the raw video to Albuquerque Police for their response. Officer Simon Drobik, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, watched it.

“Oh, it’s an air gun. It’s an airsoft gun, you can hear it,” Drobik said. “But obviously, it looks like a real gun.”

Drobik says because it looks so much like the real deal, the teens’ night could have turned quite ugly.

“The worst call we could get is ‘guys on top of a roof with a gun, shooting,'” he explained.

Had that 911 call came in, Drobik says the police response would have been massive, and ultimately a waste of time for busy officers.

Drobik also commented on the dangers of trespassing and going up to the Rail Yards roof in the first place.

“The roof of an 80-year-old building, I wouldn’t be walking around up there…and then brandishing weapons on top of that is just a stupid idea,” he said.

KRQE News 13 checked. Some of the Rail Yards buildings are more than 100 years old, in fact.

At the end of the video, the teen who published it says to the camera, “When we first came here, I literally just thought this was going to be the sketchiest thing. I was going to have to run from cops. But honestly it was the best thing ever.”

“These kids are kind of smart asses at the end, about soliciting the cops,” Drobik said. “You’re not that smart, really ’cause you just put your face all over the internet so we know who you are.”

Drobik says the kids could have been slapped with misdemeanor trespassing charges. As for whether police will try to pursue charges — the short of it is, police have bigger fish to fry, but they do hope this story serves as a lesson for others.