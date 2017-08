LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man is locked up Wednesday morning after allegedly throwing a knife at his girlfriend.

Police say over the weekend, a woman believed to be Matthew Castillo’s girlfriend stepped on a tray and spilled Castillo’s marijuana.

She says that caused Castillo to get upset and throw a knife at her leg.

She also told police he forcefully grabbed her.

Castillo is now facing charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and is being held without bond.