Speed and a returning cast will make Manzano dangerous this year

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Manzano Monarchs come into 2017 as the reigning Class 6A District 2 Champs, and they also come in with a lot of returners from that team. The Monarchs have 15 seniors on their roster and a good amount of juniors that have seen playing time.

Jordan Byrd is the name that pops off the roster, as he is a 3x 100M state champion in New Mexico, and jus recently verbally committed to play college ball at San Diego State under Rocky Long. Byrd played game changer for the Monarchs, but especially late in the season when he took over at QB.

Byrd has been working a lot over the summer to improve his game under center, and he hopes to showcase not only his legs but also his arm.

“In district is when I started playing quarterback. So, this year I am taking a chance to throw and see what I am about,” said Jordan Byrd.

Coach Chad Adcox doesn’t want his team to get ahead of themselves and says that last year was last year. Adcox likes the athletes he has this season and that experience that they gained last year will help, but they will need to work at it.

Having Jordan Byrd would be blessing for any team, but it also has its drawbacks because every team will be expecting the playmaking abilities of Byrd. Jordan still has the ability to break off for a huge run under double or triple coverage, but it helps now that he has a stud in the backfield. Now junior running back Xavier Ivey-Saud had over 1,000 rushing yards in 2016, and now a junior coach Adcox believes he along with Jordan will make a great combination.

“You know I think that combination with any of our quarterbacks and Ivey in the backfield is a scary combination, because either one of those guys can run, he is a big physical runner, has a great athlete as well,” said Coach Adcox.

The Monarchs will open with Atrisco Heritage at Community Stadium on August 23.