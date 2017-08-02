Sandoval County’s largest food pantry dangerously short on food

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – St. Felix Food Pantry is the largest food pantry in Sandoval County and leaders there say they only have enough food to last them two days.

“We’ve seen the increase in demand for specialty foods like canned goods because that will last a lot longer on their shelf than a loaf of bread,” said Manuel Casias, Vice President of Development at St. Felix’s.

Casias says the majority of food comes from donations. As the need rose over the summer months, donations did not match that.

Thanks to partnerships with farmers in Socorro, the food pantry still has a stockpile of produce. They also have some bread as well.

“What we really need is canned green beans, corn, peas, and mac and cheese. These are the staples people use quite often,” said Jerry Schalow, President and CEO of the Rio Rancho Chamber of Commerce, and Board Member at St. Felix’s.

St. Felix’s serves 1,200 families every week and they say many of their guests are not from the Rio Rancho area.

“Forty-five percent of people coming here are coming from Albuquerque and the surrounding pueblos,” said Schalow.

If St. Felix’s fails to get more donations, those 1,200 families would have to find a different place to get their food.

“They’d have to find some place somewhere in the Albuquerque metro area. There’s not a whole lot of places to obtain food here on the Albuquerque west side or Sandoval County. It’s very limited,” said Schalow.

If you would like to make a financial donation to St. Felix’s, click here.

If you would like to make a food donation to St. Felix’s, click here for contact information.