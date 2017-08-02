Retail giant gets ready for upcoming tax free weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re just a couple days away from what’s expected to be a back-to-school frenzy at local stores.

This Friday through Monday you will be able to buy school supplies, clothes, electronics and other qualifying items without the sales tax.

Walmart is showcasing its tax holiday specials for your young students through college-age kids.

This weekend the retail giant will have back-to-school experts on hand to help customers.

Some additional perks for the tax-free holiday include curb-side and in-store pick-ups at most locations.