ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is invited to give input on an improvement project along Alameda Boulevard.

The project is slated to make improvements between I-25 and Edith Boulevard.

It will improve the roadway, intersections and make it easier for bicyclists and pedestrians to get around.

The city, DOT, and the Federal Highway Administration are sponsoring the meeting.

The meeting will be held Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at the International Balloon Museum.