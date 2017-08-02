Photos appear to show parents using child to steal from elderly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Social media is buzzing — people are outraged over what appears to be a mother and father using their small child to steal from an elderly woman.

Someone caught the trio on camera and the post quickly got results.

After the photos of the theft spread through Albuquerque social media pages, someone saw the same couple outside a Walgreens and it wasn’t long before police were there, too.

“I just parked right over there,” said Jacob Sanchez.

Jacob Sanchez pointed at the Walgreens parking lot at Coors and Central.

He didn’t set out to catch a crook Tuesday, but Sanchez knows anything is possible in Albuquerque.

“I just try to help people as much as I can because I know how it is out there,” said Sanchez.

As he was picking his girlfriend up from work, Sanchez says he saw a man in front of the Walgreens.

At first, Sanchez thought he was homeless, but when he reappeared with a woman and child, he took a double take.

“I was like, ‘Why does she look familiar?’ So, I looked at my phone and saw she kind of had the same hairstyle,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez keeps a close eye on local social media groups, like Albuquerque Metro Crime Watch.

He says when he saw the child in front of the Walgreens, he realized she was the same girl he saw posted on that site just days earlier.

She’s seen on surveillance video taking a purse from a woman inside the Church’s Chicken on Isleta Boulevard.

“My heart started beating because I was just going to start snapping photos, but I didn’t want them to look at me,” said Sanchez. “I just wanted to get it out there saying, ‘Hey, these people are here so if anyone wants to call the cops, they’re here.'”

Sanchez doesn’t know whether someone saw the post and called 911 or if the police just responded, but Sanchez says he’s glad they showed up.

“I’m just tired of seeing Albuquerque people getting threatened, robbed, stolen stuff,” said Sanchez.

It’s unclear as to whether the couple was arrested since Albuquerque Police responded to the incident at the Walgreens, and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office took the initial report of the stolen purse at Church’s Chicken.