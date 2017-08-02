New programs offer fun and inspiring out-of-school diversions for kids



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico (BGCCNM) has some quality programs to assist children and their families during the critical hours before and after school.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico offers a variety of after school programs, led by professionally trained employees, that are intended to provide children with the skills they need to excel in school and in life.

In addition to receiving help with their homework, kids will enjoy featured programs including: career development, health & life skills, leadership, and more.

Transportation is available, and program fees include daily snacks.

For more information on these programs, visit the BGCCNM website.