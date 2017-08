EUNICE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not something you see everyday in small town New Mexico.

Eunice received so much rain Tuesday night, it turned Avenue Q in front of the Fair Grounds into a river.

That prompted resident George Miller to grab his kayak and float down the road. He says it was a spur of the moment decision.

Miller told KRQE News 13 he’s just a small town guy having fun.