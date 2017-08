ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s economy is showing signs of growth after several sluggish years.

According to the Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, the state’s gross domestic product grew by 2.8 percent.

Only Texas and West Virginia posted better gains.

In 2016 New Mexico was only one of 10 states to post a decrease in the key economic indicator.

Governor Susana Martinez calls it “encouraging news for our families, communities, and businesses.”