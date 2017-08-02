A cold front pushing through the east on Thursday spreading scattered to numerous storms. Most central and western sections will stay dry through the day on Thursday. By Friday moisture works from east to west across the state fueling afternoon thunderstorms. Storms thin a bit on Saturday before another cold front comes in late in the weekend.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
