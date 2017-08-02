Man forced out of courtroom after allegedly threatening witness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A criminal who has caused a lot of trouble around Albuquerque did not leave the courtroom quietly after the judge threw the book at him.

He was herded out of the courtroom, but not before he appeared to threaten a woman.

Anthony Lujan spent a couple minutes telling the judge how he’s learned his lesson.

“There is way more to life than violence and coming to jail. I have worked hard to change so I won’t have to be in jail,” Lujan told the judge.

He pleaded guilty to four different crimes — one of them well-known around Albuquerque. He was caught on police video last year crashing a truck while trying to get away from Albuquerque Police. He then ran into Cracker Barrel to try and hide before he was nabbed.

Lujan was also being sentenced for a road rage case where he shot at a teen, for burglary and for beating up his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

That ex-girlfriend asked the judge to give Lujan the max.

“Don’t let another child get hurt. Don’t let another mother suffer my suffering and please don’t give him any satisfaction at this point,” said the ex-girlfriend.

The judge agreed and gave him the 12 year max under his plea deal.

As security led him out of the courtroom, prosecutors say Lujan turned to his ex and mouthed “watch it.”

Then prosecutors told the judge he just threatened a witness. After that came Lujan’s meltdown, and he was forced out of the courtroom.

Judge Flores could have sentenced Lujan to as little as two years in prison.